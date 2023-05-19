Jared Goff: Why 2023 could be a $50 million season

Detroit Lions fans have been buzzing with excitement and a big reason why is how QB Jared Goff played in 2022. When Goff was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade that sent Matthew Stafford out west, many believed that he would simply be a “bridge” quarterback, but after a brilliant performance this past season, there has been much discussion about when the Lions should give Goff a contract extension. As we look ahead to the 2023 season, it's worth examining why this could be a $50 million season for Jared Goff.

Jared Goff's Brilliance in 2022

In his second season with the Lions, Goff showcased his talent and potential. Goff's arm strength, accuracy, and football IQ were on full display, earning him respect from fans, teammates, and analysts alike. During the season, he tossed 29 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions, while posting the 5th-best QBR rating in the league. His performance in 2022 has undoubtedly put him in the conversation for a contract extension.

- Advertisement -

Two Years Left on His Contract

Currently, Goff has two years remaining on his contract. This means the Lions have a limited window to make a decision on his long-term future with the team. The clock is ticking, and the front office must carefully evaluate Goff's performance in the upcoming season before committing to a substantial investment.

The Potential for a $50 Million Extension

If Goff continues to perform at a high level in 2023, he could rightfully ask for a $50 million per season contract extension following the season. This is not an unprecedented figure in today's NFL, as top-tier quarterbacks are commanding record-breaking contracts. Goff's performance, coupled with the rising salary cap, could warrant such a significant investment from the Lions.

That being said, my best guess is that with the salary cap likely to increase after the 2022 season, the Lions would offer Goff around $45 million initially. However, the final figure could settle around $47-$48 million or so. The negotiations will be a delicate dance, with both sides seeking a deal that ensures financial security while maintaining salary cap flexibility for the team.

Goff's Holdout Potential

Could Goff hold out if an extension is not completed before the 2024 season? It is a possibility. If negotiations stall and Goff feels his value is not being properly recognized, he could consider sitting out. While a holdout would not be ideal for either party, it could be a leverage point for Goff to demonstrate his worth and push for a more favorable deal.

The Lions' Perfect Scenario

The perfect scenario for the Lions would be to wait until the conclusion of the 2023 season to evaluate Goff's performance. By allowing him to play out the season, the team can assess his consistency and impact on the field. This approach would provide valuable insight into whether Goff is worth the massive investment of a $50 million per season contract extension. Alternatively, the Lions could opt to sign him to an extension prior to the 2023 season. While this would save them money in the long run, it also carries the risk of Goff regressing or failing to live up to expectations.

- Advertisement -

In the end, the decision on Jared Goff's contract extension will be a pivotal one for the Detroit Lions. The upcoming 2023 season will be a defining period for both Goff and the franchise. If Goff continues to shine, a $50 million per season contract extension may be in his future. The Lions must carefully navigate the negotiation process, weighing financial considerations and performance expectations.