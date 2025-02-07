fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff, Wife Christen Make Major Announcement at NFL Awards

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Christen, made a special announcement on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event on Thursday night. The couple, who was already the center of attention due to Goff’s nomination for MVP and Man of the Year, drew even more attention when Christen was seen cradling a noticeably large baby bump.

Jared Goff Christen Goff

The couple's announcement sent waves of excitement through the crowd, and ESPN’s NFL reporter Jeff Darlington later confirmed that the Goffs are expecting their first child. Darlington shared the joyous news on social media, posting: “Congratulations to Christen and Jared Goff, who will welcome their first baby this offseason! Christen and Jared are here on the red carpet for NFL Honors, where Jared is nominated for MVP and Man of the Year. An exciting time for two amazing people who will make such great parents.”

https://twitter.com/JeffDarlington/status/1887674019723321682

A Big Night for the Goffs

While the pregnancy announcement was a heartwarming surprise, the night was also a big one for Jared Goff, who was nominated for two prestigious awards—MVP and Man of the Year. The couple’s appearance at the NFL Honors added a personal touch to an already exciting evening for the Lions quarterback.

This new chapter in the Goff family’s life is just the beginning of an exciting offseason, with the birth of their first child on the horizon. Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with messages of congratulations for the couple, who are set to welcome their bundle of joy in the coming months.

With a successful season behind them and a growing family ahead, the Goffs are sure to have a memorable year in 2025.

