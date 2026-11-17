Jared Goff continues to play an important role in the Detroit Lions’ offense during the 2026 NFL season. As an experienced starting quarterback, he directs plays, manages possessions, and creates opportunities for his teammates. His performances remain central to Detroit’s efforts to compete in a challenging NFL season.

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Quarterback performance involves more than simply moving the football downfield. Consistency, decision-making, and the ability to execute plays in different situations can influence a team’s offensive success. Goff’s passing statistics offer a closer look at how he has handled these responsibilities throughout the season.

Passing Yardage Shows Goff’s Strong Offensive Production

Goff has accumulated 1,964 passing yards through seven games, averaging approximately 280.6 yards per appearance. His production includes three games with more than 300 passing yards, demonstrating his ability to move the offense through the air. These numbers reflect Detroit’s continued reliance on Goff to create scoring opportunities and sustain offensive possessions.

Despite the loss, Goff was productive against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, when he completed 32 of 52 passes for 412 yards. He followed that performance with 271 yards against Arizona and another 303 yards against Green Bay in Week 7. These performances provide relevant context for weekly NFL prop bets, particularly quarterback passing-yardage markets that set a projected total for each game. The variation between these performances also illustrates how opponents and game situations can affect his weekly passing totals.

Touchdown Numbers Highlight His Strong Scoring Contributions

Passing yards tell part of the story, and Goff’s touchdown production provides another measure of his effectiveness. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes through seven games, averaging slightly more than two per appearance. His ability to turn passing opportunities into touchdowns has contributed significantly to Detroit’s offensive production.

Goff delivered one of his strongest performances against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, throwing four touchdown passes and recording 327 passing yards. He added three touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, helping Detroit secure a 45-21 victory. These performances continue a productive stretch that includes 37 touchdown passes in 2024 and 34 in 2025. If he maintains his current scoring rate, Goff could once again finish among the league’s leading quarterbacks in passing touchdowns.

Low Interception Total Reflects His Careful Decisions

Another notable aspect of Goff’s 2026 performance is his ability to avoid interceptions. He completed his first six appearances without throwing one, recording 14 touchdown passes during that stretch. His first interception arrived against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, leaving him with an impressive 15-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through seven games.

Limiting interceptions is particularly valuable for an offense that depends on consistent passing production. Turnovers can end promising drives and give opponents extra scoring chances. Goff’s record suggests he has generally selected appropriate passing options and avoided unnecessary mistakes. His ball security has helped Detroit maintain offensive possessions in several competitive games.

Yards Per Attempt Reveal His Passing Efficiency

Beyond completing passes consistently, Goff has generated substantial yardage per attempt. His average of 7.92 yards per attempt indicates that Detroit has gained nearly eight passing yards each time he throws the football. This statistic helps evaluate how effectively a quarterback produces yardage relative to his passing volume.

His strongest performance in this category came against Green Bay in Week 7, when he averaged approximately 9.5 yards per attempt. Goff completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns during Detroit’s 20-17 victory. He recorded another efficient outing against Arizona, averaging 9.0 yards per attempt across 30 throws. These performances show how productive passing can help Detroit advance downfield without relying on an unusually high number of attempts.

Current Passing Pace Suggests Another Productive Season

Goff’s early statistics suggest he could finish the season with another impressive passing total. Based on his average of approximately 280.6 yards per game, he is on pace for about 4,770 passing yards across 17 appearances. His current touchdown average projects to approximately 36 passing touchdowns over the same period. These projections assume he maintains his current production and plays in all 17 regular season games.

These projections would put Goff close to his previous numbers with Detroit. He recorded 4,629 passing yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024, followed by 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. His remaining opponents will determine whether he maintains his current pace. The FanDuel NFL Weekly Matchup Guide covers upcoming games, including Detroit’s matchups and the defenses Goff will face. His final passing totals will depend on those matchups and his performance in each game.

Goff’s Passing Statistics Highlight His Importance To Detroit

Jared Goff’s passing statistics reflect a productive start to the 2026 season, combining substantial yardage with strong touchdown production and limited interceptions. His efficiency has also helped Detroit maintain a consistent passing attack across different opponents.

As the season continues, sustaining these performances will be important to the Lions’ offensive success. Upcoming matchups will test whether Goff can maintain his current pace and deliver another productive campaign as Detroit pursues its postseason ambitions.