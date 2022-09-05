2022 is going to be a very important season for Detroit Lions quarterback, Jared Goff.

In fact, many are calling the upcoming season a make-or-break season for Goff as the Lions will have to eventually decide if he is their quarterback of the future or if they are better off moving on.

One person who is confident in Goff and the Lions’ offense as a whole is offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

“I think he’s had a great camp,” Johnson recently said about Goff. “He’s displaying a lot of confidence within this system right now and once again, we’re trying to tailor it to what he does best.”

In fact, Johnson has seen enough from the Lions’ offense to be excited about what it can become moving forward.

“They’ve been focused, they’ve been professional. They’ve been able to take adjustments that we throw on them at the last minute and apply them and make it work,” Johnson said. “So from that regard I think there’s a lot of promise in terms of where we could potentially push the envelope here on offense. And conceptually, I think the sky’s the limit there. We can do a lot of different things with the way these guys have embraced everything. So, not to divulge too much, but feel good about what we’ve put on tape so far from a fundamental standpoint up front being able to evaluate our guys that way, and then where it can go potentially once we get into the regular season.”

Jared Goff’s best performance projected to come in Week 13

ESPN’s Mike Clay has released his projections for each and every NFL game in 2022 and he believes that Jared Goff will have his best performance in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clay projects that Goff will throw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while posting a season-high 98.8 quarterback rating during the Lions’ Week 13 matchup at home against the Jaguars.

According to Clay, Goff’s worst performance of the 2022 season will come in Week 9 at home against the Green Bay Packers as he tosses for 234 yards and a touchdown while posting a quarterback rating of just 84.2.