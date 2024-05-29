Jared Goff’s Dad Holds Undesirable Major League Baseball Record

Jared Goff’s Dad Would Rather Not Have This Record

You have certainly heard of Jared Goff, who is currently the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, but did you know that his father, Jerry Goff, was once a Major League Baseball Player? Well, he was, and he just so happens to hold a record… though it is a record he would rather just forget about!

Background on Jerry Goff’s MLB Career

Jerry Goff’s journey in baseball took him from promising talent at the University of California, Berkeley, to several stints in Major League Baseball. Drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1986 and later traded to the Montreal Expos, he got his major league start in 1990. Goff’s career also included time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros. Over the span of six years, he appeared sporadically in the majors, primarily as a backup catcher.

The Unfortunate Record

The record in question occurred on a seemingly ordinary day, May 12, 1996, when Goff was behind the plate for the Expos. In this game, he allowed six passed balls, an exceedingly rare occurrence that significantly impacted the game’s dynamic. This dubious achievement tied him with Rube Vickers and Geno Petralli for the most passed balls in a single modern-era Major League game.

The Impact of the Record

Despite this mishap, Goff contributed offensively during the game, including hitting a home run. However, his difficulties behind the plate allowed five unearned runs, nearly costing his team the game. The Expos narrowly escaped with an 8-7 victory. Shortly after this incident, Goff was demoted to Triple-A and never returned to Major League Baseball. His career statistics include a .215 batting average with a .320 on-base and a .336 slugging percentage across 90 games.

Jerry Goff: By The Numbers

Jerry Goff’s six-year Major League Baseball career, though not lengthy, was mostly a struggle. Over the course of 90 games, he amassed a total of 250 plate appearances with 214 at-bats, scoring 22 runs and hitting 46 hits, which included five doubles and seven home runs. His batting average stood at .215, with an on-base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .336, culminating in an OPS of .656.

Goff’s performance in 1993 with the Pittsburgh Pirates was a highlight, posting a batting average of .297 and an OPS of .936 over 14 games, indicating flashes of potential. Throughout his career, Goff’s contributions were modest, reflected in his total of 19 RBIs and 72 total bases, showcasing the role of a backup catcher more often characterized by defense than his presence at the plate.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jerry Goff’s Brief MLB Career: Jerry Goff, father of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, had a relatively brief career in Major League Baseball, playing as a backup catcher for teams like the Montreal Expos, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Houston Astros. Undesirable MLB Record: Jerry Goff is tied for the major league record for the most passed balls in a single game, which he set during a 1996 game with six passed balls, leading to five unearned runs. Career Aftermath: After the record-setting game, Goff was sent down to Triple-A and never returned to Major League Baseball, ending his career with modest statistics over 90 games played.

Bottom Line

While Jerry Goff’s MLB career may be remembered for a record he’d likely rather forget, it is a reminder of the unpredictable and often harsh nature of professional sports. His experience contrasts sharply with the athletic trajectory of his son, Jared, providing a poignant narrative of the highs and lows within a single family’s sporting life. This story underscores not just a statistical anomaly but a personal challenge and resilience in the face of professional adversity.