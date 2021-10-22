Jared Goff’s girlfriend Christen Harper talks about how her life has changed in Detroit

During the offseason, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford (and Kelly Stafford) to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff (and Christen Harper). Ok, that was not the exact trade but you get the point.

While doing a recent interview, Goff’s model girlfriend talked about how her life has changed since moving to Detroit.

From New York Post:

“I’ve honestly been loving the change of pace,” Harper said.

Harper went on to say that living in Detroit has given her the “opportunity to slow down and focus on things I haven’t been able to in a long time because of the fast-paced lifestyle in LA. Of course, missing my friends and family and I’m sure I’ll start missing the sunshine, but honestly and truly loving it here.”

Let’s hope Goff starts earning his keep with the Lions. If not, he and Harper may not be around for long.

