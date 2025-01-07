fb
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s Message to Lions Fans: ‘We’re not going to let that happen again’

One year ago, the Detroit Lions were moments away from making franchise history, holding a 24-7 halftime lead in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the Lions' hopes of advancing to their first-ever Super Bowl were dashed as the 49ers mounted a dramatic comeback to win the game.

Fast forward to 2024, and the Lions have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, and quarterback Jared Goff is determined not to repeat the heartbreak. In a recent interview with 97.1 The Ticket, Goff shared his thoughts on the team's resilience and how the loss in last year's NFC Championship game has fueled the Lions' drive this season.

“Last year after losing that NFC Championship game, it created a fire within everybody that we’re not going to let that happen again,” Goff said. “It started right then and there in that locker room after the game.”

With the playoffs approaching and the Lions poised for another run, Goff's words are a reminder of how the team has used past disappointments as motivation to continue pushing for success. As they prepare for their playoff journey, Detroit is more determined than ever to finish what they started and secure the Super Bowl appearance that has eluded them for so long.

