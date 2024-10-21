Jared Goff’s MVP Odds Improve Following Week 7 Performance vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff continues to make his case for NFL MVP. After another strong performance in the Lions' thrilling 31-29 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, Goff's MVP odds have significantly improved. According to BetOnline, Goff now sits at +700, the fourth-best odds to win the league's most prestigious individual award.

Goff's Impressive 2024 Season So Far

Goff has been nothing short of spectacular through the first seven weeks of the 2024 NFL season. His ability to command the Lions' offense has led to the team's impressive 5-1 record, solidifying their place at the top of the NFC North. In Week 7, Goff delivered another stellar performance, efficiently leading the Lions down the field in the final moments to set up Jake Bates' game-winning field goal against the previously undefeated Vikings.

The Lions' offense has been clicking on all cylinders with Goff at the helm, and his accuracy and decision-making have been key to their success. In fact, CBS Sports recently highlighted an incredible stat: the Lions are the only team with more offensive touchdowns (18) than incompletions (16) over a four-game span since the NFL merger.

Goff's Growing MVP Campaign

Goff's stellar play has not gone unnoticed, and he's quickly climbing up the MVP odds leaderboard. Here's how his odds compare to the current top MVP candidates, per BetOnline:

Patrick Mahomes (+350)

(+350) Josh Allen (+475)

(+475) Lamar Jackson (+550)

(+550) Jared Goff (+700)

(+700) C.J. Stroud (11/1)

(11/1) Joe Burrow (14/1)

While Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen remain the favorites, Goff's odds have been steadily improving as he continues to lead the Lions to victory. With his ability to make plays in key moments and the Lions' strong start to the season, Goff is emerging as a serious contender for MVP.

What’s Next for Goff?

Goff’s next test will come against the Tennessee Titans, a team that has struggled this season, making it another prime opportunity for him to showcase his MVP-level performance. If he continues at this pace, there’s no doubt his MVP odds will continue to improve, and the Lions will keep their eyes set on a deep playoff run.

The Lions quarterback has shown that he can compete with the best, and his growing chemistry with weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibb is only adding to his case for MVP. It will be exciting to see how Goff continues to perform as the season progresses, but one thing is certain — he’s not just a longshot for MVP anymore.