Jared Goff’s Reaction Following Thanksgiving Win Sums Up Every Lions Fan

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff may have been on the field during the 23-20 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears, but his immediate reaction following the win perfectly captured the emotions of every Lions fan watching. After a rollercoaster of a game, which saw multiple lead changes and near heartbreak, Goff’s thoughts mirrored the uncertainty and relief felt by fans across the city.

“Yeah, it was a crazy ending, right?” Goff said as quoted by SI, reflecting on the tense final moments of the game. “Like, thought we won, thought we were going to go to overtime, thought we were going to have a chance to have our final drive, thought we won again – like it all kind of kept happening.”

The back-and-forth nature of the game had fans on the edge of their seats, with the Lions coming close to losing before ultimately holding on for the win. Goff's comments summed up the collective anxiety of Lions fans as the game continued to unfold in unpredictable fashion.

“Ultimately, our defense – bend don’t break, and made those plays at the end – those sacks were huge, some of that stuff on the back end was huge covering, and they made it happen,” Goff continued. “But, yeah it was a good win – don’t care how it happens, don’t care against who, division game on Thanksgiving – we’ll take any win we can.”

For Lions fans, the outcome of the game didn’t matter as much as the victory itself. After years of heartbreak and near-misses, just securing the win, no matter how chaotic, was enough. The defense stepped up when needed most, sealing the game with crucial sacks and coverage, ensuring that the Lions remained in control when it mattered.

Goff’s words echoed the sentiments of every Lions fan who has endured countless heart-stopping moments over the years. A win is a win, and after the dramatic finish, Detroit fans were just happy to walk away with the W. As Goff put it, “We’ll take any win we can.”

The Thanksgiving win is yet another step in the Lions’ strong 2024 campaign, but it also reminded fans that sometimes, the best thing you can do is simply appreciate the victory, regardless of how it comes.