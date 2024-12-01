fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s Reaction Following Thanksgiving Win Sums Up Every Lions Fan

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff may have been on the field during the 23-20 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears, but his immediate reaction following the win perfectly captured the emotions of every Lions fan watching. After a rollercoaster of a game, which saw multiple lead changes and near heartbreak, Goff’s thoughts mirrored the uncertainty and relief felt by fans across the city.

Jared Goff

“Yeah, it was a crazy ending, right?” Goff said as quoted by SI, reflecting on the tense final moments of the game. “Like, thought we won, thought we were going to go to overtime, thought we were going to have a chance to have our final drive, thought we won again – like it all kind of kept happening.”

The back-and-forth nature of the game had fans on the edge of their seats, with the Lions coming close to losing before ultimately holding on for the win. Goff's comments summed up the collective anxiety of Lions fans as the game continued to unfold in unpredictable fashion.

“Ultimately, our defense – bend don’t break, and made those plays at the end – those sacks were huge, some of that stuff on the back end was huge covering, and they made it happen,” Goff continued. “But, yeah it was a good win – don’t care how it happens, don’t care against who, division game on Thanksgiving – we’ll take any win we can.”

Jared Goff

For Lions fans, the outcome of the game didn’t matter as much as the victory itself. After years of heartbreak and near-misses, just securing the win, no matter how chaotic, was enough. The defense stepped up when needed most, sealing the game with crucial sacks and coverage, ensuring that the Lions remained in control when it mattered.

Goff’s words echoed the sentiments of every Lions fan who has endured countless heart-stopping moments over the years. A win is a win, and after the dramatic finish, Detroit fans were just happy to walk away with the W. As Goff put it, “We’ll take any win we can.”

The Thanksgiving win is yet another step in the Lions’ strong 2024 campaign, but it also reminded fans that sometimes, the best thing you can do is simply appreciate the victory, regardless of how it comes.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
