Shelby Miller will be forced to miss some action with the Tigers.

Trente Jones shocked everyone on Monday evening.

Brad Holmes is clearly excited about what the future holds for Jahmyr Gibbs!
Jared Goff’s Record-Breaking $212M Deal Tops Detroit’s Pro Sports Salaries

Lions Notes

Jared Goff is the highest paid athlete in Detroit Sport History

An insightful article by Ryan Ford from the Detroit Free Press discusses the financial dynamics of Detroit’s professional sports teams, highlighted by the Detroit Lions‘ quarterback Jared Goff’s colossal contract extension. This piece is particularly important for sports enthusiasts and professionals alike to understand the changing landscape of sports salaries and its implications on team composition and success.

What You Need To Know:

  • Jared Goff’s New Deal: Goff has agreed to a four-year, $212 million extension, averaging $53 million per year, making him Detroit’s highest-paid athlete and the second-highest in the NFL.
  • Previous Lions Contracts: Before Goff, former Lions QB Matthew Stafford held the team’s top salary slot with a $27 million average on a five-year deal.
  • Pistons’ Top Earners: Blake Griffin, now succeeded by Isaiah Stewart, was Detroit Pistons’ highest-paid player with a peak average salary of $34.2 million from his time with the team.
  • Red Wings’ Salary Cap: Dylan Larkin signed an eight-year, $69.6 million contract, becoming the highest-paid on the Detroit Red Wings with an $8.7 million yearly average.
  • Tigers’ Payroll: The Detroit Tigers paid Miguel Cabrera an average of $31 million throughout his contract, with current top earner being Javier Baez at $23.3 million annually.

Going Deeper:

Jared Goff’s contract extension reflects the Lions’ commitment to their starting quarterback and signifies a bet on his ability to lead the team to future success. Considering the market evolution, Goff’s deal aligns with the trend of providing top-tier quarterbacks substantial guarantees, as evidenced by his $170 million secured money.

The Bottom Line:

Ryan Ford’s article from the Detroit Free Press provides a comprehensive look into the hefty salaries of Detroit’s professional athletes, with a specific focus on Jared Goff’s record-breaking contract. Understanding these figures is critical as they influence team strategies, cap space management, and the long-term planning of franchises in pursuit of championships.

For an in-depth look at Detroit’s highest-paid athletes across all major sports teams and the implications of these massive contracts, read the full article here.

