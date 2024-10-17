fb
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s Stata Before Turning 30 Will Blow Your Mind

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Monday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff celebrated his 30th birthday, but it’s his impressive resume before hitting this milestone that has football fans talking. Goff has quietly established himself as one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history during his 20s, and his career numbers stack up with some of the best to ever play the game.

Jared Goff

Before turning 30, Goff managed to rank among the top NFL quarterbacks of all-time in several key statistical categories:

  • 3rd in completions (2,763): Goff's accuracy and ability to consistently deliver the football have put him ahead of most QBs who’ve played before 30.
  • Tied for 3rd in 300-yard games (38): Known for his ability to light up the scoreboard, Goff has put together 38 games with 300+ passing yards, matching the numbers of elite QBs.
  • 4th in passing yards (31,759): Goff’s ability to rack up yardage has placed him just behind Matthew Stafford, Peyton Manning, and before their 30th birthdays, an achievement that speaks to his durability and longevity.
  • 4th in passing attempts (4,256): A reflection of how much Goff has been trusted by his teams to handle a heavy workload, attempting over 4,000 passes before 30 is an impressive feat.
  • Tied for 4th in starts (122): Goff's consistency is further displayed in the fact that he’s started 122 games.
  • 6th in passing touchdowns (193): Goff has thrown for 193 touchdowns, placing him alongside other prolific passers.

These accomplishments place Goff in elite company among NFL quarterbacks. From his time with the Los Angeles Rams, where he helped lead the team to the Super Bowl, to his current success with the Lions, Goff has proven to be a franchise cornerstone. Now, with the Lions fighting for playoff positioning, Goff is set to take the next steps in his career as a seasoned leader.

As he enters his 30s, the Lions have to feel good knowing their signal-caller is in his prime, and if history tells us anything, Goff’s best days may still be ahead of him.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
