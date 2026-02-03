Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends Jaren Jackson Jr. Packing

The long-running Jaren Jackson Jr. to Detroit speculation is officially over.

According to Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies have traded Jackson to the Utah Jazz in a massive deal that sends multiple players and three future first-round picks back to Memphis. The package ends any lingering hope among some Pistons fans that Detroit could land the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN.” Charania tweeted.

Over the past several weeks, Jackson’s name had popped up in Pistons circles as a potential star target — especially as Detroit continued searching for frontcourt upgrades. But there was always one major roadblock.

Most league observers believed that any realistic Pistons offer for Jackson would have required parting ways with All-Star center Jalen Duren. And that was never happening.

Despite the outside noise, Duren has been viewed internally as a cornerstone of Detroit’s rebuild. The Pistons were not going to flip a 22-year-old All-Star, elite rebounder, and franchise big man for another frontcourt piece — no matter how talented Jackson is.

Utah ultimately stepped in with the kind of package Detroit was never willing to assemble, both in terms of draft capital and roster flexibility. The Jazz absorb Jackson without touching a young All-Star center, while Memphis walks away with a full reset haul.

For Pistons fans, the takeaway is simple:

Yes, Jackson was intriguing.

No, Jalen Duren was never an option.

And this trade pretty much confirms it.

Detroit will continue building around Duren — not replacing him.