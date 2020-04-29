41.2 F
Jarrad Davis will not be a Detroit Lion for much longer

Featured Video

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has now shifted his focus to other things, including whether or not the team will pick up LB Jarrad Davis‘ fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Following the draft, Quinn was asked by reporters if he had made a decision on whether or not the team would pick up Davis’ fifth-year option and he said he had not yet decided.

Now, that is exactly how everyone expected Quinn to answer that question but in my opinion, the decision on whether or not to pick up Davis’ option is a no-brainer as it would cost the Lions roughly $10 million (guaranteed for injury only).

Jarrad Davis was originally selected by the Lions 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The moment the pick was made, I shook my head because I did not believe Davis would live up what a first-round pick should be on the field. Up to this point, he has struggled to produce on the field, which had led Quinn to make moves to bolster the LB position.

The Lions have until May 4th to make a decision on Davis but I believe they will decide against picking up his fifth-year option, which is exactly what they should do.

If Quinn does make the decision to not pick up the option, this will almost certainly be Davis’ final season with the Detroit Lions.

By Don Drysdale
Views236

