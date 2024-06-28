Jase Richardson on Following His Father’s Legacy







Spartan Basketball Legacy’s Expectations for Freshman Season

Jase Richardson, Michigan State’s top recruit for 2024, carries on a notable legacy. His father, Jason Richardson, was a pivotal player in the Spartans’ 2000 National Championship team under Coach Tom Izzo.

In a conversation with Spartan Nation, Richardson discussed his upcoming freshman season, highlighting the wisdom his father imparted during his recruiting process. “He was just telling me to take my time with it, look at every school, look at every aspect of the school outside of athletics,” Richardson said. “The academics, the campus life, for sure, and the fans.”

Showcasing Talent and Building Chemistry

Jase Richardson, who plays guard for the Columbus Explorers, showcased his talents at the Moneyball Sportswear basketball event. Displaying his three-level scoring prowess and acrobatics, he appeared poised to make a significant impact at Michigan State. “It’s fun. It’s been super fun,” he said about playing with future teammate Coen Carr. “I feel like we’ve really gelled these past four weeks.”

Preparation and Physical Development

As Richardson prepares for collegiate-level basketball, he acknowledges the physicality and speed of the game as challenges. “I feel like just physically the past four weeks I’ve physically been getting stronger, getting downhill faster and just, you know, building my body up for contact,” he noted.

Coach’s Expectations and Leadership

Coach Tom Izzo has high expectations for Jase Richardson, seeing him as a key player even in his freshman year. “Just try to be a great teammate, try to be a leader for my team,” Richardson added. “Try to help them out.”

A Promising Future for Jase Richardson

Richardson’s journey from high school standout to promising college athlete is watched with eager anticipation by the Spartan community, as he aims to contribute significantly to the Spartans’ future success.