After the Michigan Wolverines lost to the Michigan State Spartans 15-6 on Nov. 7, head coach Kyle Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck the next day, with offensive line coach Jim Harding taking over as interim coordinator. The issues with the offense this season have gone way beyond Beck and Whittingham.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Everything for the Wolverines has been a total failure from the start. Michigan lost 31-7 at Oregon on Nov. 14, and with Trev Alberts starting as athletic director on Dec. 1, there is a chance that Michigan could move off of Whittingham. In a story published Friday, Austin Meek and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic wrote that Whittingham was hired to clean up a Michigan mess and is instead flirting with total disaster. They put much of that on whether Whittingham’s program fits Michigan at all, not only on the coordinator he just fired.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck looks over his play call sheet during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Michigan State beat Michigan 15-6. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jason Beck’s biggest failure for Michigan Wolverines was not developing Bryce Underwood

When Beck came over to Michigan as the offensive coordinator with Whittingham, many thought that he was going to be a perfect fit to work with quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, and maybe he would reach another level.

Meek and Feldman pointed straight at Underwood’s development:

One of the most glaring failures was Beck’s inability to develop Underwood … Underwood threw five touchdowns and six interceptions before he was benched for freshman Tommy Carr at halftime of Michigan’s sixth game. The two quarterbacks have combined to average 163.6 passing yards per game, last among Power 4 teams.

They also wrote that one of Beck’s calling cards was the sixth offensive lineman he called the rhino, and that at the time of his firing Michigan had run 252 snaps with six or more linemen, more than double the next closest FBS team, according to TruMedia.

Bryce Underwood has been awful this season

Underwood this season for the Wolverines has completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 950 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also has rushed for 225 yards on 63 carries and two touchdowns, along with averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Underwood has not developed properly at Michigan.

He lost the job at halftime of Michigan’s 21-18 win over Penn State on Oct. 17, when Carr came in and finished it.

What comes next for Bryce Underwood

Once the 2026 college football season comes to an end, there is a chance that maybe he will hit the transfer portal and look for a fresh start. Tommy Carr has not been much better either, and if Michigan gets a new head coach, then they will want their own quarterback for the 2027 college football season here.