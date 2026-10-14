Michigan Is a Way Better Group, Jason Beck Says

Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Jason Beck met with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Penn State Nittany Lions matchup, and he made it clear he does not think the offense he has is the offense everyone has watched. Brice Marich of 247Sports was among the reporters at the press conference.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

“We are better than what’s happening on the field, so that’s kind of that disconnect of, man, we are a way better group and way more capable,” Beck said.

The numbers have not backed that up. Michigan averages 315.8 yards per game, which ranks 120th in the country. The Wolverines are 117th in passing at 180.8 yards per game, 98th in rushing at 135.0 yards per game, and 101st in scoring at 23.0 points per game.

Michigan Had 180 Total Yards Against Minnesota

It is a bold thing to say coming out of the last game. Against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 3, Michigan passed for 101 yards and ran for 79, a total of 180 yards, and lost 20-14. Bryce Underwood completed 10 of 21 passes and threw two interceptions in that game.

Michigan is 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines had an open date after the Minnesota loss, which gave Beck two weeks to find the disconnect he is describing. Penn State will be the first evidence of whether he did.

Jason Beck Keeps the Play Calling Duties

Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced on Monday that Beck would keep his play calling duties and that Underwood would remain the starting quarterback. Michigan has seven games left in the 2026 season. If the offense does not improve over those seven games, the questions about Underwood and Beck will carry into 2027.