The Detroit Lions will have a different radio broadcast team for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals following the heartbreaking death of longtime play-by-play announcer Dan Miller’s wife, Cindy.

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According to Jennifer Hammond of FOX 2 Detroit, Jason Benetti and Lomas Brown will handle the radio broadcast for Sunday’s matchup.

Jason Benetti Steps In Alongside Lomas Brown

Benetti, the television play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers, will step into the Lions’ radio booth alongside Brown, the former Lions offensive lineman and longtime radio analyst.

The temporary change comes following the passing of Cynthia “Cindy” Miller, who died Saturday at age 63. Dan and Cindy were married for 33 years and shared four children and two grandchildren.

Miller has been the familiar voice of Lions football for decades, calling some of the franchise’s most memorable moments. His absence Sunday is understandable as he and his family mourn their devastating loss.

Lions and Cardinals Kick Off at 4:25 p.m. ET

The Lions and Cardinals are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in Arizona. Benetti and Brown will be on the call as Detroit looks to improve its 2-2 record.

Detroit Sports Nation extends its deepest condolences to Dan Miller and his entire family during this difficult time.