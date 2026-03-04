Detroit Tigers Announcer Jason Benetti Lands New Job

Detroit Tigers fans are going to be hearing a lot more of Jason Benetti’s voice in the coming years, and not just during games at Comerica Park.

, Benetti has landed a major new role as the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports’ Major League Baseball coverage. The move marks a big moment not only for Benetti but also for NBC, which is returning to MLB broadcasting for the first time in 25 years.

The good news for Tigers fans? Benetti isn’t going anywhere locally.

Benetti’s New National Stage

NBC will officially re-enter the baseball world on March 26, when the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on NBC and Peacock.

Benetti is expected to be on the call for that opening broadcast.

In his new role, Benetti will serve as the top play-by-play voice for NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball coverage, working alongside a rotating group of analysts drawn from local MLB broadcast teams.

The assignment puts Benetti in one of the most prominent positions in baseball broadcasting, something industry insiders have been anticipating for months.

Tigers Fans Still Get Their Guy

Despite the national promotion, Detroit Tigers fans won’t lose Benetti.

Sources say Benetti will remain the Tigers’ lead television play-by-play announcer, continuing the role he has held since joining the club’s broadcast team.

That continuity should be welcome news for Tigers fans, who quickly embraced Benetti’s energetic and witty style in the booth.

A Familiar Face for NBC

While this is a major promotion, Benetti is already familiar with NBC’s coverage.

He previously called the 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff package on Peacock in 2022, and he also worked with NBC during the 2020 Summer Olympics coverage.

Now he’ll become one of the central voices as NBC launches its full return to baseball broadcasting.

An All-Star Broadcast Team

Benetti won’t be alone in NBC’s new baseball lineup.

The network has assembled a star-studded group of analysts and hosts, including:

Joey Votto

Clayton Kershaw

Anthony Rizzo

Meanwhile, legendary broadcaster Bob Costas will host NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball pregame show. Costas previously served as both host and play-by-play announcer during NBC’s original MLB coverage run.

The recently retired Votto, Kershaw, and Rizzo will also contribute analysis during MLB Wild Card broadcasts and select regular-season games.

A Remarkable Broadcasting Journey

Benetti’s career path has already included stops with Fox Sports, ESPN, the Tigers, and previously the Chicago White Sox broadcast team.

His rise through the sports broadcasting world has been widely celebrated, not only for his talent behind the microphone but also for the inspiring personal journey that helped him become one of the most respected voices in baseball.

Now, with NBC bringing baseball back to its national lineup, Benetti will become the network’s primary voice for the sport.

For Tigers fans watching from Detroit, that means something pretty special.

Their announcer is about to become one of baseball’s biggest national voices.