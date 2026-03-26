Why Jason Benetti WILL NOT Announce Detroit Tigers Opening Day Matchup vs. Padres

If you’re tuning in for Detroit Tigers Opening Day and expecting to hear Jason Benetti on the call, you may be surprised.

The voice of the Detroit Tigers will not be in the booth for Thursday’s season opener against the San Diego Padres.

The Reason Behind Benetti’s Absence

Benetti’s absence has nothing to do with his status in Detroit.

In fact, it’s the opposite.

Benetti recently signed a deal with NBC Sports to call national games, and he will be on the call for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks instead.

That assignment takes priority on Opening Day, keeping him away from the Tigers broadcast.

Who Is Replacing Him

With Benetti on national duty, Dan Dickerson is expected to step in and handle play-by-play responsibilities for the Tigers broadcast.

Dickerson, the longtime radio voice of the Tigers, is no stranger to the TV booth and has filled in during past absences. His presence ensures Detroit will still have a familiar and trusted voice calling the action on Opening Day.

A Bigger Role on the National Stage

Benetti’s new role means he will be featured regularly on national broadcasts, including Sunday matchups throughout the season.

While that is a major opportunity for him, it also means Tigers fans may hear him less frequently during certain parts of the schedule.

Still the Voice of the Tigers

Despite missing Opening Day, Benetti remains the Tigers’ primary play-by-play announcer and is expected to call the majority of games during the 2026 season.

What It Means

For one game, Tigers fans will hear a different voice.

But in the bigger picture, this is a sign of Benetti’s rising profile across Major League Baseball, while the Tigers continue to rely on experienced voices like Dickerson to step in when needed.