Ex-Detroit Lion Jason Cabinda Reveals How Matt Patricia Disrespected Darius Slay in Front of Locker Room

Former Lions FB Jason Cabinda says Matt Patricia lost the locker room after humiliating Darius Slay in a team meeting. Here’s how it unfolded.

A new firsthand account sheds light on a defining fracture in Detroit’s culture under former head coach Matt Patricia.

As the Detroit Lions continue thriving under Dan Campbell’s leadership, former players are revisiting the dark days of the Matt Patricia era. The latest voice? Ex-fullback/linebacker Jason Cabinda, who recently opened up about a moment that many believe fractured the team from within.

The Video That Changed Everything

In a candid retelling, Cabinda shared a behind-the-scenes story that highlights how Patricia lost the trust of the locker room — specifically through a humiliating encounter with then-star cornerback Darius Slay.

Cabinda revealed that Patricia was irritated after seeing Slay “chopping it up” with Odell Beckham Jr., which led to one of the most infamous moments of Patricia’s tenure in Detroit:

Patricia created a highlight reel of Beckham torching Slay in practice reps — and aired it in a team meeting.

That moment, according to Cabinda, was the beginning of the end.

“That’s when he lost the locker room,” Cabinda said.

Ex-Lions fullback Jason Cabinda shares his perspective of the situation between Darius Slay and former #Lions coach Matt Patricia years ago. Several ex-Lions — including Slay — commented on the Instagram clip.



"Once he did that to Slay, he lost the team!" — Quandre Diggs. pic.twitter.com/JyDXluT1sg — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) May 20, 2025

Slay: “That’s When All My Respect Went Out the Door”

Slay himself has spoken about the situation before, particularly two major instances from 2018 that soured his relationship with Patricia:

A one-on-one meeting in which Patricia told Slay he wasn’t “elite” — a shocking statement considering Slay had just been named an All-Pro with 8 interceptions. A public team meeting where Patricia mocked Slay for posting a photo with another receiver, accompanying it with that infamous highlight video and a profane analogy about “kissing up.”

Slay said that was the moment he lost respect for Patricia “as a man.”

Redemption… in Philadelphia

In a plot twist no one could’ve predicted, Patricia and Slay were reunited in Philadelphia in 2023 when Patricia was brought on as a defensive assistant. This time, things were different.

Slay admitted he was initially skeptical, but mature conversations helped mend fences.

“I told [the Eagles] whatever is best for the organization, let’s do it. I’m willing to win,” Slay said.

The two shared a hug at the NovaCare Complex — a symbolic gesture of reconciliation that was unthinkable just a year earlier.

“He for sure is a whole different dude than he was in Detroit,” Slay added.

TL;DR:

Jason Cabinda revealed that Matt Patricia once embarrassed Darius Slay in a team meeting with a lowlight video.

Slay has since confirmed and elaborated on that moment, calling it the end of his respect for Patricia.

The two have since reconciled with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions’ culture has changed drastically since Patricia’s departure.

The Big Picture

The Lions’ identity in 2025 couldn’t be further from the chaos of the Patricia years. With Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, and a locker room full of players who want to be in Detroit, this is a team built on trust and mutual respect.

Cabinda’s story is just another reminder of how toxic the culture had become — and how far Detroit has come since.

The Bottom Line

Matt Patricia may have been hired for his defensive mind, but his downfall in Detroit had little to do with X’s and O’s. According to Jason Cabinda and Darius Slay, it came down to leadership — or a lack thereof.

And in a league where culture matters more than ever, the Lions are finally getting it right.