Jason Cabinda says playing for Dan Campbell is like having the ‘freaking lead general of the army leading you into war’ [Video]

UPDATE:

Following the news breaking that Jason Cabinda re-signed with the Detroit Lions, he spoke to the media.

Here are some of his comments, including what he had to say about playing for Dan Campbell.

Jason Cabinda on his bond with Dan Campbell: "When he speaks, there’s another level of intensity that you have because there’s a high level of respect for a man like that. It’s like having the freaking lead general of the army leading you into war – that’s what it feels like." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 17, 2022

Jason Cabinda said he tried to give the offense hell when he was on the practice squad. Said he's pretty sure even Stafford hated him. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 17, 2022

Here is the full video of Cabinda’s presser:

FROM EARLIER:

Here we go!

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions announced that they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda through the 2023 season. The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

From Detroit Lions:

Cabinda appeared in 14 games (four starts) for Detroit in 2021, recording three rushes for 23 yards (7.7 avg.), four receptions for 16 yards (4.0 avg.) and a touchdown while adding seven special teams tackles (six solo). He was also named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his outstanding community service activities off the field.