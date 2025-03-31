Jason Foley Does Not Believe He Should Have Been Demoted By Detroit Tigers

Jason Foley did not mince words when talking about his demotion to Triple-A Toledo.

After serving as one of the American League’s top closers in 2024, Jason Foley now finds himself starting the 2025 season in an unexpected place — Triple-A Toledo. The right-handed reliever, who notched 28 saves last season (tied for fifth in the AL), was optioned by the Detroit Tigers just before Opening Day. The move surprised many, Foley included.

“I’m not a big leaguer right now,” he said on Sunday as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “I was pretty surprised.”

Despite a less-than-stellar spring, Foley had hoped his consistent performance over the past three seasons would have held more weight in the team’s final decision.

Jason Foley’s Spring Struggles and Self-Reflection

During spring training, Foley posted a 6.14 ERA across eight appearances, tallying 10 strikeouts without issuing a single walk over 7⅓ innings. While his command remained steady in his view, team officials — including manager A.J. Hinch and pitching coach Chris Fetter — pointed to changes in his mechanics that affected both velocity and movement. That, ultimately, led to the Tigers opting to keep righty Brenan Hanifee instead.

“I think I’m self-aware enough to realize I didn’t pitch my best baseball,” Foley admitted. “But I would have thought that maybe the past three years of what I consider to be pretty darn good big-league pitching would have outweighed a moderately shaky spring. But in their eyes, it didn’t.”

Motivated and Ready

Despite the setback, Foley remains confident in his ability and eager to return to the majors. He believes he still brings value — even when he’s not at his best.

“I think I’m an important part of the bullpen,” he said. “Obviously, I’m not now because I’m not there, but I think not my best is still pretty good.”

Now pitching for the Toledo Mud Hens, Foley has set his sights on proving himself once again. And if he has it his way, the return trip to Detroit won’t take long.

“It’s part of it,” Foley said. “I hope I’m back soon.”