Javier Báez 3-Run Walk-Off Bomb Powers Tigers to Extra-Innings Win [Video]

Javier Báez smashed two 3-run home runs, including a walk-off shot in the 11th inning, as the Tigers beat the Red Sox 10-9 in extras. Watch the clutch blast.

Javier Báez delivered the moment of the season — twice. The veteran slugger launched two three-run homers, including a walk-off blast in the 11th inning, as the Detroit Tigers edged the Boston Red Sox 10-9 in an extra-innings thriller Tuesday night at Comerica Park. Báez, now playing center field in 2025, continues to thrive in his new role and now owns a .319 average, 5 HR, 23 RBI, and .870 OPS through 34 games.

The Moment: Báez Walks It Off in the 11th

Tied 7-7 heading into extras, the Tigers had already survived a ninth-inning collapse and an early bullpen wobble.

Then came the 11th.

After falling behind 9-7, Detroit clawed back to 9-8. That’s when Javier Báez stepped in — with two runners on and one goal: end it.

He turned on a fastball and sent it soaring, walking it off in style and sending Comerica into absolute chaos.

Báez’s Reinvention in Center Field

Much was made about Báez’s shift from shortstop to center field this season — a move born out of necessity and accepted with zero complaints.

And he’s thriving.

Defensively, he’s been steady.

At the plate, he’s been better than he’s been in years.

Stat line after tonight’s win:

.319 AVG

5 HR

23 RBI

.870 OPS

34 games

He’s not just surviving — he’s carrying this team through tight spots.

The Tigers Just Keep Finding Ways

Tuesday’s win wasn’t clean, but it was gritty — and it mattered.

The Tigers are now 28–15 and remain atop the AL Central .

and remain atop the . They’ve won 8 of their last 10 .

. Their offense continues to produce up and down the lineup.

But it’s Báez — the veteran who’s embraced a new position, a new identity — who’s quickly becoming the heartbeat of this team.

Key Takeaways

Javier Báez hit a three-run walk-off homer in the 11th inning to beat Boston 10-9.

in the 11th inning to beat Boston 10-9. He also hit a three-run bomb earlier in the game , finishing with 6 RBI.

, finishing with 6 RBI. Báez is now hitting .319 with 5 homers , 23 RBI , and an .870 OPS in 34 games.

with , , and an in 34 games. His transition to center field has been one of the season’s biggest surprises.

has been one of the season’s biggest surprises. The Tigers improve to 28–15 and continue to roll in the AL Central.

Bottom Line

Javier Báez is having a moment — and it might just be the start of something bigger.

Whether it’s in center field or at the plate, Báez is leading by example. Tuesday night’s walk-off heroics weren’t just dramatic — they were vintage El Mago, delivered when Detroit needed him most.

And if the Tigers keep bending? Don’t worry — Báez won’t let them break.



