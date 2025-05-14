Javier Báez 3-Run Walk-Off Bomb Powers Tigers to Extra-Innings Win [Video]

TL;DR
Javier Báez delivered the moment of the season — twice. The veteran slugger launched two three-run homers, including a walk-off blast in the 11th inning, as the Detroit Tigers edged the Boston Red Sox 10-9 in an extra-innings thriller Tuesday night at Comerica Park. Báez, now playing center field in 2025, continues to thrive in his new role and now owns a .319 average, 5 HR, 23 RBI, and .870 OPS through 34 games.
The Moment: Báez Walks It Off in the 11th
Tied 7-7 heading into extras, the Tigers had already survived a ninth-inning collapse and an early bullpen wobble.
Then came the 11th.
After falling behind 9-7, Detroit clawed back to 9-8. That’s when Javier Báez stepped in — with two runners on and one goal: end it.
He turned on a fastball and sent it soaring, walking it off in style and sending Comerica into absolute chaos.
GRITTY TIGS!— MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2025
JAVY BÁEZ WALKS IT OFF IN THE 11TH! pic.twitter.com/mqKpgzZ53z
Báez’s Reinvention in Center Field
Much was made about Báez’s shift from shortstop to center field this season — a move born out of necessity and accepted with zero complaints.
And he’s thriving.
- Defensively, he’s been steady.
- At the plate, he’s been better than he’s been in years.
Stat line after tonight’s win:
- .319 AVG
- 5 HR
- 23 RBI
- .870 OPS
- 34 games
He’s not just surviving — he’s carrying this team through tight spots.
The Tigers Just Keep Finding Ways
Tuesday’s win wasn’t clean, but it was gritty — and it mattered.
- The Tigers are now 28–15 and remain atop the AL Central.
- They’ve won 8 of their last 10.
- Their offense continues to produce up and down the lineup.
But it’s Báez — the veteran who’s embraced a new position, a new identity — who’s quickly becoming the heartbeat of this team.
Key Takeaways
- Javier Báez hit a three-run walk-off homer in the 11th inning to beat Boston 10-9.
- He also hit a three-run bomb earlier in the game, finishing with 6 RBI.
- Báez is now hitting .319 with 5 homers, 23 RBI, and an .870 OPS in 34 games.
- His transition to center field has been one of the season’s biggest surprises.
- The Tigers improve to 28–15 and continue to roll in the AL Central.
Bottom Line
Javier Báez is having a moment — and it might just be the start of something bigger.
Whether it’s in center field or at the plate, Báez is leading by example. Tuesday night’s walk-off heroics weren’t just dramatic — they were vintage El Mago, delivered when Detroit needed him most.
And if the Tigers keep bending? Don’t worry — Báez won’t let them break.
Sources: MLB.com, Detroit Tigers on X. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.