Javier Baez and Eric Haase finally hit home runs as Tigers beat Mets

Believe it or not, heading into Wednesday's game against the New York Mets, Javier Baez and Eric Haase had gone a combined 170 plate appearances without hitting a single home run for the Detroit Tigers. That all changed in Game 1 of today's doubleheader as both Baez and Haase went deep during the Tigers' come-from-behind 6-5 win at Comerica Park.

Eric Haase knew it was a matter of time

Following the game, Haase spoke to reporters and he talked about how the Tigers have been getting plenty of opportunities, but they had not been able to capitalize.

“We've been having our opportunities,” said Haase, who served as the designated hitter in Game 1. “We've had guys on base and haven't been able to capitalize on those opportunities. Thankfully today I had some pitches over the plate and I was able to come through.”

Though Haase wishes his first home run would have come a bit earlier in the season, he says he has not been doing anything different.

“Obviously I wish it came a couple of weeks ago,” Haase joked. “But at the same time, I didn’t hit these balls any harder. I didn’t do anything different. It only went a little higher and in a different spot.”

Javier Baez has been heating up since being benched

Since being benched Baez is hitting .346, with 11 RBIs, and it is clear that he is much more comfortable at the plate. Tigers manager AJ Hinch said it has been pretty exciting to watch Baez play as of late.

“His focus has been exceptionally good these last couple of weeks,” manager AJ Hinch said. “His defense has been really good. His base running is always good minus the mishap in Toronto (when he lost track of the outs). Javy is a really good player.”

