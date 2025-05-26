Javier Báez Blasts Ump Phil Cuzzi After Ejection: ‘I’m Not an Animal’

After his ejection vs. the Giants, Javier Báez said the issue wasn’t the missed strike call but umpire Phil Cuzzi’s tone.

After the final out was recorded and Comerica Park had begun to empty, Javier Báez met the media and unpacked his ninth-inning fireworks in painstaking detail. The Detroit Tigers infielder made it clear the contentious strike call itself wasn’t what pushed him over the edge; it was the way home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi addressed him in the aftermath that sparked the ejection.

What Happened?

It started innocently enough—a full-count curveball that dipped well beneath the knees—but when home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi rung up Javier Báez, everything escalated. Báez pointed to the dirt to highlight the pitch’s location, Cuzzi ordered him out of the box, and moments later the umpire thumbed the Detroit infielder from the game. Báez bolted toward the plate in frustration, only for third-base coach Joey Cora and teammate Gleyber Torres to restrain him while manager A.J. Hinch hustled in to argue. Comerica Park booed, Báez headed for the clubhouse, and a routine at-bat instantly became the night’s defining flashpoint.

Báez told reporters he hadn’t launched into a profanity-laced tirade—he’d simply voiced his disbelief at the call.

“I only said, ‘I’m looking for that pitch. It’s not a (expletive) strike.’ That’s the only thing I said. And then he said, ‘Don’t point at it. Walk out.’ And then I said, ‘What do you mean, walk out? I’m asking you something,’ and then he just threw me out.”

According to Báez, MLB veteran Cuzzi escalated the exchange by ordering him to leave the box rather than answering a question about the call.

Respect, Not the Strike Zone, Triggered the Blow-Up

The Tigers center-fielder insisted his anger had less to do with the blown strike than with the tone Cuzzi used.

“It’s not even about the call. It’s about how he treated me,” Báez said. “I’m not an animal. We can talk. We can argue. And that’s it. If he would’ve told me, ‘OK, I missed it,’ I would’ve f—ing shut up. I know he’s not perfect, but don’t treat me like that.”

What Comes Next

Major League Baseball will review the incident for possible fines or suspension, though Báez seemed more frustrated than remorseful. Whether discipline follows or not, his message remained clear:

“We can talk. Just treat me with respect.”

For the Tigers, the hope is that both sides do exactly that the next time a borderline curveball decides a plate appearance.