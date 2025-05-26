Javier Báez ejection

Javier Báez Ejection: Tigers Star Charges Ump After Strikeout [Video]

See the video of Javier Báez ejection after a disputed strike-three call vs. the Giants. A coach had to restrain him from umpire Phil Cuzzi.

One borderline curveball, one quick hook, and all of Comerica Park was on its feet.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Detroit Tigers CF Javier Báez took a 79-mph curveball from San Francisco Giants starter Hayden Birdsong that Statcast showed dipping below the strike zone. Home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi rung him up anyway, igniting the first flash point in what became the headline-grabbing Javier Báez ejection.

Javier Báez ejection

Javier Báez Charges, Coaches Step In

Báez spun, shouted, and charged toward Cuzzi. Third-base coach Joey Cora and teammate Gleyber Torres immediately intercepted the infielder, bear-hugging him and dragging him back toward Detroit’s dugout. Cuzzi tossed Báez on the spot, and the veteran continued jawing as he disappeared down the tunnel—capping the fiery Javier Báez ejection sequence.

Pitch Chart Tells the Story

Beat writer Evan Petzold posted MLB’s strike-zone graphic to X, and pitch No. 7—the called strike—appears clearly below the knees. Fans voiced their displeasure, showering Cuzzi with boos while the Tigers clung to a 1-0 lead.

Bottom Line: Too Quick to Eject

Cuzzi’s strike-three call wasn’t just borderline—it was flat-out bad, and ejecting Báez before manager A.J. Hinch could even reach home plate only poured fuel on an already raging fire. A cooler head — Hinch’s, not Báez’s — might have defused the situation, but instead the umpire’s quick trigger turned one blown call into the day’s biggest controversy.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

