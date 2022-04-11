Javier Baez hits game-winning home run as Detroit Tigers defeat Red Sox [Video]

There it is!

On Monday night, Javier Baez hit his first home run as a member of the Detroit Tigers and it just so happened to be the game-winner as the Tigers defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-1 at Comerica Park.

Take a look as Baez comes up with the clutch 2-run home run to give the Tigers the 3-1 lead in the eighth inning.

JAV MERCY!@javy23baez comes up clutch for his first home run as a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/q5SOLbmGe7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 11, 2022

One thing is for sure, Baez gets his money’s worth when he swings the baseball bat!

