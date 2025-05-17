El Mago Is Back: Javier Báez’s Hot Bat Is Fueling Detroit’s Rise

Javier Báez is on fire for the Detroit Tigers, leading the AL in RBIs since April 26 and hitting .301 on the season. Is "El Mago" finally back?

Detroit’s resurgence in the AL isn’t just about the kids. One of the Tigers’ most polarizing stars is suddenly playing like an All-Star again.

Javier Báez has flipped the script.

After struggling to find consistency in his first two seasons in Detroit, Báez has exploded at the plate in 2025 — and it’s not just a short-term hot streak. Since late April, he’s been one of the most productive hitters in the entire league, helping to power the Tigers to their best start in over three decades.

TL;DR

Javier Báez is back to being “El Mago.” Since April 26, he leads the American League with 24 RBIs, is tied for 8th in batting average (.301), and ranks third in OPS (1.128). He’s hitting for power, getting on base, and giving the Tigers lineup serious punch in the heart of the order.

Javier Báez Is Quietly Having One of the Best Months in Baseball

Over the past three weeks, no one in the AL has driven in more runs than Báez. His 24 RBIs since April 26 rank first. And when you combine that with his .361 batting average and .760 slugging percentage during that stretch?

Well, now we’re cooking.

He’s back to doing Báez things — smashing mistake pitches, jumping on fastballs, and firing up the dugout with that trademark intensity. His plate discipline has also quietly improved, as he’s cut down on the wild swings that defined his early Detroit tenure.

For a team that ranks second in the AL in runs scored, Báez has been the veteran engine driving the offense.

El Mago’s Magic Is Back — And It’s Legit

This isn’t just a “get hot for a week” situation. Báez looks confident and locked in, and it’s showing up in more than just the numbers.

His timing is crisp. His mechanics are clean. And perhaps most importantly, he’s hitting well in key moments.

Runners in scoring position ? Clutch.

? Clutch. Late and close ? Delivering.

? Delivering. Big series against AL contenders? Producing.

When Báez is right, he’s one of the most dangerous hitters in the league. And right now? He looks as good as he did in his Cubs prime.

Key Takeaways

Báez ranks 8th in the AL in batting average (.301), and leads the league in RBIs since April 26.

in batting average (.301), and since April 26. His 1.128 OPS over the past three weeks ranks third in the AL , trailing only elite company.

over the past three weeks ranks , trailing only elite company. His hot streak is helping power the Tigers’ 14-game win streak and best 45-game start since 1994.

and since 1994. Detroit’s offense ranks near the top of the AL, and Báez is a huge reason why.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers needed Javier Báez to be more than just a name in the lineup this season. And right now, he’s playing like a difference-maker.

While the young core — Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter — gets most of the headlines, Báez is the steadying veteran presence in the middle of the order. His resurgence has given Detroit an edge, and if he keeps this up, the Tigers could be playing meaningful baseball well into the fall.

“El Mago” has reappeared — and for the first time in years, he looks like the star the Tigers signed up for.