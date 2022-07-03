Javier Baez makes obscene gesture toward Royals P Amir Garrett [Video]

If you have followed Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez closely over the past handful of years or so, you may be aware that he and Kansas City Royals P Amir Garrett are not exactly fond of each other.

In fact, according to the Detroit News, the feud between Baez and Garrett dates all the way back to 2017, with the most recent dispute happening last July.

The most recent squabble between Báez and Garrett came last July when Báez, then playing for the Cubs, hit a walk-off homer against Garrett, then with the Reds. Báez was yapping as he walked into the batter’s box that day, yapping after he made contact and yapping as he took his sweet time enjoying the moment circling the bases.

Javier Baez makes obscene gesture toward Royals P Amir Garrett

Javier Baez never came to the plate on Saturday against Amir Garrett but that did not stop the two from chirping at each other during the game.

At one point, Baez, who was going back out to play shortstop in the seventh inning, made an obscene gesture toward Garrett as the two continued to talk smack.

Check it out.

Javy Baez and Amit Garrett are fun. pic.twitter.com/8Gohgmw2Wk — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) July 2, 2022

Following the game, Baez spoke to reporters and he said Garrett can do what he wants.

“He can do whatever he wants,” Báez said after. “I got nothing. It’s part of his game and he knows my game.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch noted that a uniform change did not do anything to change the competition between Baez and Garrett.

“The uniform change didn’t do a lot for that competition between them,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “I had a pretty good seat for that. Both are very competitive dudes and they have not forgotten their past.”

When Baez was asked if he wished Garrett had stayed in the game so he could face him in the eighth inning, his response was perfect.

“He didn’t ask for it,” Báez said.

