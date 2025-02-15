Javier Baéz Reflects on Rehab, Reveals His 2025 Goals

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baéz has officially reported to spring training in Lakeland, Florida, just two days before the team's first full-squad workout. After three underwhelming seasons in a row, Baéz enters his fourth camp with the Tigers feeling healthy, hopeful, and ready to do whatever it takes to help his team get back to the playoffs. Baéz is coming off a right hip arthroscopic surgery, and on Saturday, he shared his journey of recovery, mindset, and goals for the upcoming 2025 season.

Rehab and Recovery

Baéz has taken some big steps forward in his rehab process, looking strong as he participated in hitting and fielding drills on the backfields of TigerTown. Despite his past setbacks, Baéz is optimistic about his recovery and his physical condition heading into the new season. “I feel good,” Baéz said, as quoted by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

While talking about his recovery process, Baéz admitted that patience was a hard lesson learned. “I wanted to walk when I couldn't walk,” he said, explaining how difficult it was for him to slow down during his rehab. “It was just trying to find out my mindset and trying to slow everything down because I didn't want to rush anything.” The mental aspect of recovery was challenging, and at times, Baéz rushed things, resulting in discomfort. But now, with a full recovery underway, he feels ready to contribute again. The final hurdle in his rehab process is passing running tests, and he is hopeful that he’ll be prepared for Opening Day in late March.

Health Improvements and Swing Adjustments

Baéz described how his posture changed dramatically after surgery. “I wasn't feeling pain, I was just uncomfortable,” he said, noting how he had to adjust to sitting up straight again after months of compensating due to his hip injury. This adjustment has helped him regain a sense of normalcy, and he’s been working on refining his swing to ensure he’s ready for the 2025 season.

“I started hitting, I cleaned up my swing and my stance,” Baéz said. “I feel much better, and I'm seeing the ball better off machine pitching.” As he progresses, the next big test will be facing live pitching, and Baéz is focused on how his swing will hold up under those conditions.

Javier Baéz Goals for 2025

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Baéz is committed to staying healthy and contributing to the Tigers' efforts to reach the playoffs. “Staying healthy is my first goal,” he said, emphasizing the importance of physical fitness for the season ahead. Beyond that, Baéz aims to continue mentoring the younger players in the Tigers' lineup and foster a positive, hardworking environment. “Have fun, play hard like we always do and see how the season goes,” he added.