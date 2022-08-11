Javier Baez says losing Al Avila is ‘hard’ in 2nd game after his firing

The Detroit Tigers were nearly able to avoid the sweep at the hands of their divisional rival Cleveland Guardians this afternoon at Comerica Park, scoring two runs in the 9th inning to knot the score. A 6th inning solo shot from Javier Baez would set the stage for the Tigers to mount a late game comeback.

However, it would be the Guardians eventually pulling away in extra innings and indeed earning the sweep, improving to 59-52 in 2022. Meanwhile, the Tigers suffered their 70th loss of the regrettable campaign that culminated in the dismissal of general manager Al Avila yesterday afternoon.

Prior to the Baez home run, Detroit’s offense was held to only three hits thanks to a strong outing from Guardians starter Zach Plesac. It was his 11th long ball of the season, which leads the team as a whole. Meanwhile, it was Tigers starter Garrett Hill who allowed four hits and two walks with one strikeout while allowing three runs against the Guardians.

“When the situation calls for putting a ball in play, we didn’t put as much pressure on them as they put on us,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch in the clubhouse afterward. “In the end, they got a two-out hit and we didn’t.”

Shortly after the game concluded, the Tigers announced their first roster move made in the post-Avila era, optioning RHP Luis Castillo to their Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens.

Javier Baez reacts to Al Avila’s firing

The dismissal of Avila wasn’t lost on the Tigers players, as Baez categorized the move as “hard”.

“It’s always hard to lose someone,” Baez explained. “But things hopefully get changed here and we start winning more games.”

When asked what changes he’d like to see under a new GM, Baez reiterated that he’s here to help the team.

“I’m always going to be the same guy,” he said. “Whenever I can help the guys, I’m going to help. But I also need people that help me and tell me what I’m doing wrong so I can make adjustments.”

