Javier Báez sends Comerica Park into frenzy with walk-off hit for Detroit Tigers [Video]

What a way to start the season!

The Detroit Tigers battled their way back from 3-0, 3-1, and 4-3 deficits to overtake their division rival Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Comerica Park.

Westland native Eric Haase came through in the clutch, launching a solo home run in the bottom of the 9th inning to knot the score at 3-3. And then, it was newcomer Javier Báez‘s time to shine.

Making his Tigers debut, he blasted what would be the walk-off game-winning hit to right field in a play that was initially ruled an out but was soon overturned. Right fielder AJ Pollock appeared to make a miraculous catch, but video replay showed that the ball hit the wall prior to making contact with Pollock’s glove. The announcement was soon made, sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy:

Javy Báez knows how to make the fans happy on Opening Day (even if it did take a minute for it to be official)! #DetroitRoots@javy23baez pic.twitter.com/UeG9zXW06P — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 8, 2022

In doing so, he became the first Tigers player with a walk-off hit in his Detroit debut since Alex Gonzelez in March of 2014.

Following the wild celebration, Báez joined Bally Sports Detroit host Trevor Thompson to describe his feelings.

“I can barely breathe,” an excited Báez said. “Obviously really happy that we came back all the way, and you know, I told A.J. on my first two at-bats, ‘I’m anxious, I gotta hit one!’ And this happened. I’m just happy we’re back here.”

He then made the following statement and request of the fans:

“Fans, it’s not gonna be easy this year, but it’s gonna be fun, and we need your support! Let’s go Tigers!”