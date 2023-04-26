Merch
Tigers News Reports

Javier Baez suffers injury, forced to leave game vs. Brewers

By W.G. Brady
Just when it looked like Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez was starting to figure things out a bit at the plate, he suffered an injury. According to multiple reports, Baez was hit in the left hand by a 93 mph fastball from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher, Freddy Peralta. Baez, who was on a 10-game hitting streak coming into the day, was forced to leave the game.

Key Points

  • The Tigers are taking on the Brewers on Wednesday
  • Baez was forced to leave the game after getting hit in the left hand
  • Baez had been on a 10-game hitting streak

Javier Baez was finally getting going for the Detroit Tigers

In his past 10 games, Baez is batting .378, and though the power numbers are not there yet (zero home runs on the season), he seems to be figuring things out at the plate. On the season, Baez is now batting .234 with zero home runs and eight RBIs. Let's hope his injury is minor and he is able to rejoin the lineup very soon.

Detroit Tigers get some great news regarding Tarik Skubal
Chris Lavallee -

Detroit Tigers get some great news regarding Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers announced yesterday that Tarik Skubal will begin throwing bullpens as soon as this week.
