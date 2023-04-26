Javier Baez suffers injury, forced to leave game vs. Brewers

Just when it looked like Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez was starting to figure things out a bit at the plate, he suffered an injury. According to multiple reports, Baez was hit in the left hand by a 93 mph fastball from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher, Freddy Peralta. Baez, who was on a 10-game hitting streak coming into the day, was forced to leave the game.

Javier Baez was finally getting going for the Detroit Tigers

In his past 10 games, Baez is batting .378, and though the power numbers are not there yet (zero home runs on the season), he seems to be figuring things out at the plate. On the season, Baez is now batting .234 with zero home runs and eight RBIs. Let's hope his injury is minor and he is able to rejoin the lineup very soon.