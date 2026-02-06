Javier Baez Suspended for Drug Use

Another tough headline has landed for Javier Báez, and this one has nothing to do with his performance on the field.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers infielder has been ruled ineligible for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, dealing a significant blow to Puerto Rico’s roster plans just weeks before the tournament begins.

Why Báez Is Out of the WBC

The issue traces back to the 2023 World Baseball Classic, when Báez tested positive for marijuana. While that result didn’t violate Major League Baseball rules, it did trigger discipline under the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) drug policy.

As a result, Báez was handed a two-year ban from WBSC-sanctioned events, running from April 26, 2024, through April 26, 2026.

Unfortunately for Báez — and Puerto Rico — the 2026 World Baseball Classic begins in early March, well before that suspension expires.

MLB Tried — WBSC Didn’t Budge

There was an effort behind the scenes to get Báez cleared.

Both Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reportedly pushed for his eligibility to be restored, pointing out that marijuana has been permitted under MLB rules since the 2020 season. From a league standpoint, Báez did absolutely nothing wrong.

However, the WBSC held firm.

Their drug policy remains stricter than MLB’s, and according to the report, the governing body refused to make an exception — even with the tournament looming and Báez expected to be a key contributor.

A Blow for Puerto Rico

Báez was widely viewed as a strong candidate to represent Puerto Rico, a team already navigating roster uncertainty heading into the tournament. Losing a three-time All-Star with extensive international experience only complicates things further.

For Báez personally, it’s another frustrating moment in a stretch that has already featured plenty of scrutiny. While this suspension has no impact on his MLB status, it removes what could have been an important opportunity to reset the narrative on an international stage.

Bottom Line

Javier Báez didn’t break MLB rules — but international baseball plays by a different set of standards.

And for Puerto Rico, the timing couldn’t be worse.