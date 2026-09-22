Tigers Face a $24 Million Javier Baez Decision

The Detroit Tigers 2026 MLB season is almost over, and one of the most underwhelming players on the roster is veteran Javier Baez. He has appeared in only 56 games this season after a right ankle injury in late April sent him to the 60-day injured list, and Detroit did not activate him until late July. Baez has a .240 batting average with three home runs and 19 RBIs, along with one stolen base on three attempts. His on-base percentage is .271.

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With his lack of production this season, it remains to be seen if the Tigers will keep him in 2027 or decide to trade him. After the season, Baez will have one year remaining on his contract and will be owed $24 million. Should they decide to trade the 33-year-old or keep him for one more season?

Trading Javier Baez Will Not Be Easy

Alvin Garcia of SI.com wonders if the Tigers are going to trade Baez after this season or keep him. He thinks that it is going to be difficult for Detroit to move off of him this offseason. Garcia said,

“The Tigers could attempt to trade him, but his salary and recent offensive results would likely require them to absorb a substantial portion of the remaining money. Releasing him would create more roster flexibility, although Detroit would still be responsible for the guaranteed salary minus any amount another club paid him. Keeping Baez remained the simplest financial option, but it would only make baseball sense if manager A.J. Hinch could identify a role that helped the roster.”

If they were to keep him for the 2027 season, he would be a good clubhouse presence for the younger players despite the drop in his production in 2026. Baez has also not lived up to the six-year, $140 million deal he signed with the Tigers during the 2021 MLB offseason.

Detroit’s Young Infielders Are Crowding Him Out

It would make sense for Detroit to trade him this offseason. Kevin McGonigle, Hao-Yu Lee and John Peck all got major league time in 2026 and project as part of the 2027 infield and the long-term plan. Another player who could be a part of Detroit’s plans for the long haul is Colt Keith.

If Baez were to be kept, it would be hard for manager A.J. Hinch to get him in the lineup next season. Detroit already has more infielders than at-bats to give them.

A Lockout Could Freeze the Decision

The timing may not be entirely up to the Tigers. MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and the expectation across the sport is a lockout that would shut down trades and free agency until a new deal is signed. How long that lasts could decide whether Detroit gets a normal offseason to settle the Baez question at all.