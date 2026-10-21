Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green did not play a single minute in the first half. He logged 17:49, all of it after halftime. Green scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 121-113 win for Detroit on opening night over the Boston Celtics.

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Javonte Green Hit Five Threes as Detroit Erased 22 Points

He shot 5-of-10 from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point land. Green sparked the Pistons off the bench. They were down by as many as 22 points in the second half and also went on a 23-0 run in the fourth quarter.

Javonte Green Speaks Out About Sparking the Detroit Pistons Rally

After the game, Green spoke with reporters about sparking this Pistons team in the second half off the bench. “Going out there in front of Detroit, they showed out today. And like Cade said, we’re going to need them all year. Because once the LCA gets rocking, it’s hard for us to slow down,” he said, as mentioned in a 97.1 The Ticket video.

For a game that started at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon, the home fans were energized from the opening tipoff. Green is 33 years old and provided much-needed three-point shooting off the bench for Detroit. With the way he played, this could lead to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff playing him more often off the bench.