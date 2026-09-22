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Giants QB Jaxon Dart Suffers Scary Injury vs. Rams

Jaxson Dart knee injury
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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart left Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a left knee injury.

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Dart went down in pain following a third-down incompletion and was seen clutching his left knee. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but the Giants replaced him with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

Adam Schefter reported that Winston had entered the game for the injured Dart. The Giants have not announced an official diagnosis or provided a return timetable.

The injury came during a key moment for New York, which was facing the Rams on Monday Night Football. Dart’s ability to leave the field without assistance offers some early encouragement, but it does not answer the larger question of whether he can return.

giants Daniel Jones suffers neck injury Jaxson Dart knee injury

Jameis Winston takes over for New York

Winston now takes over an offense built around Dart’s mobility and aggressive playmaking. The veteran has extensive starting experience, but the Giants will need to adjust if Dart cannot return.

Big Blue View’s live coverage noted that Dart walked off under his own power after the injury. That is the only positive detail available at this stage.

For now, the Giants will wait for further testing and an update from the medical staff. Knee injuries are never something a team wants to speculate about in real time, especially involving its starting quarterback.

The NFL has already seen several major quarterback injury storylines this weekend, including Caleb Williams’ hamstring issue. New York will hope Dart’s situation proves far less serious.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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