Report: Giants QB Jaxson Dart Out for the Season

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart left Monday night’s game at the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter, hit on his right side by Rams linebacker Byron Young on the opening series. That hit sent Dart into linebacker Josaiah Stewart, who undercut his legs and dropped him hard on his left knee. Dart tried to get back in during the first half and the Giants would not let him. New York lost 28-6, and Jameis Winston had to finish the game at quarterback.

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Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Wednesday, “Jaxson Dart suffered damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus, per sources. The meniscus is the main issue.” It is a shame that Dart’s season is over only two games into his second year in the league. Detroit Sports Nation reported Tuesday that the knee injury could cost him the rest of the year.

Jaxson Dart’s ACL Remains Intact

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also reported some good news despite the bad news that was given to the Giants. He said, “#Giants QB Jaxson Dart is expected to have knee surgery that will lead to a full recovery but end his 2026 season, sources told me and @MikeGarafolo. Dart has been soliciting opinions on the injury. And the ACL is intact. But surgery is coming.”

It is good that the ACL remains intact. Dart finishes his season having completed 76.5% of his passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also ran 11 times for 54 yards and no scores, an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

Jameis Winston Takes Over in New York

Dart is only 23 years old, and the surgery is expected to leave him fully recovered. Winston will be the starting quarterback for the Giants for now. There are going to be major questions about Dart’s future as the franchise quarterback after a season-ending injury. If things go bad for New York, would they draft a player like Arch Manning in the 2027 NFL Draft? They hope not. The Giants hope that Dart is back and healthy next season and ready to go.