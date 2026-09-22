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TodayTigersvs WSH · 6:40 PMStarts in 0h 24m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TV

Giants Get BRUTAL Jaxon Dart Injury Update

Jaxson Dart season-ending surgery
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The New York Giants could be without franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart for the rest of the 2026 season.

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Further testing revealed that Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially believed, and he is now facing the possibility of season-ending surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dart was injured on the Giants’ opening drive of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was initially believed to have suffered a sprained MCL after leaving the game, with the Giants saying he would undergo additional testing.

That testing has now created a far more serious concern for New York.

Jaxson Dart knee injury Jaxson Dart season-ending surgery

Giants could turn to Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston replaced Dart against the Rams and would be the obvious candidate to take over if the Giants’ young starter is unable to return.

The Giants have not announced a final diagnosis, surgery decision or timetable. Schefter’s report only establishes that season-ending surgery is now a possibility, meaning Dart’s status remains a developing story.

Before the injury, Dart had quickly become one of the most important young quarterbacks in the NFL. The Giants confirmed he suffered the knee injury on their official game recap, and NFL.com reported that the team initially believed an MCL sprain was “in the neighborhood” of the diagnosis.

Lions host Giants in Week 16

The Detroit Lions are scheduled to host the Giants in Week 16, making Dart’s injury relevant well beyond New York.

There is still plenty of time between now and that matchup, and no one should assume Dart will be unavailable for it until the Giants provide a definitive update. But the possibility of season-ending surgery is a devastating turn for a team built around its young quarterback.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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