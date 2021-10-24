Jay Glazer drops bomb about when Sean McVay called Jared Goff to tell him he was traded

In case you have not yet heard the speculation, Jared Goff and Sean McVay were not exactly best buddies during their time together in Los Angeles.

Well, on Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer dropped a little bomb that further proves that Goff does not care much for his former head coach.

Glazer said that when the trade went down that sent Goff (and a trio of draft picks) to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, McVay called Goff. What happened next is priceless.

“Jared Goff hung up on Sean McVan when Sean called to talk when the trade took place,” Glazer said.

You can bet that Goff is going to have some fire in his belly this afternoon when the Lions take on the Rams!

“Jared Goff hung up on Sean McVay when Sean called to talk when the trade took place” ~ @JayGlazer #JayKnew pic.twitter.com/rCJp8zGhEC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 24, 2021