Jay Glazer’s update on Aaron Rodgers will crush Green Bay Packers fans

Green Bay Packers fans who hope to win another Super Bowl anytime soon have been praying that Aaron Rodgers and the franchise work things out on time for the start of the 2021 season.

But according to the latest from Jay Glazer, Rodgers still wants out.

Here is Glazer talking about Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

"I know he still wants out. Without a doubt. Absolutely. Still wants out"@JayGlazer on Aaron Rodgers "Every time somebody called the #Packers it was immediately shut down. What these teams need to do is continue to call, continue to call" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ysMH9UgzoH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2021