Jay Glazer’s update on Aaron Rodgers will crush Green Bay Packers fans

by

Sharing is caring!

Green Bay Packers fans who hope to win another Super Bowl anytime soon have been praying that Aaron Rodgers and the franchise work things out on time for the start of the 2021 season.

But according to the latest from Jay Glazer, Rodgers still wants out.

Here is Glazer talking about Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.