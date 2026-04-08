Detroit Lions Host Veteran Defensive Lineman Ahead of NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are continuing to take a close look at options along the defensive line.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Detroit hosted free agent defensive tackle for a visit on Tuesday, adding another name to a growing list of interior defenders the team has evaluated this offseason.

Another look at defensive line help

Tufele brings experience, even if his role has been more rotational than featured.

The 25-year-old has appeared in 46 career games over five seasons, making seven starts. Most recently, he played with the New York Jets, where he logged 12 tackles across 12 games, including a pair of starts.

Before his time in New York, Tufele spent time with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, giving him exposure to multiple defensive systems.

Why the Lions are still looking

Detroit’s interest in Tufele reflects a broader offseason theme.

The Lions have been active in evaluating defensive line depth, particularly on the interior, where adding rotational pieces remains a priority heading into the draft.

While the top of the roster is largely set, the front office continues to search for players who can provide snaps, hold up against the run, and contribute in situational roles.

A familiar offseason approach

General manager Brad Holmes has taken a steady approach this spring, bringing in a number of players for visits without rushing into decisions.

It is a methodical process. Evaluate. Compare. Build depth where needed.

Tufele fits the profile of a player who could compete for a role if the Lions decide to move forward.

The takeaway

This is not a headline move. Not yet.

But it is another signal that Detroit is doing its homework along the defensive front.

And with the draft approaching, every visit adds another piece to the puzzle.