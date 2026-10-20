The NFL’s next Super Bowl halftime show could feature one of the biggest names in hip-hop history, and the reported selection comes with an interesting twist. Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation company has helped oversee the league’s halftime entertainment since 2019, is reportedly preparing to take center stage himself.

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According to a report published Tuesday, multiple sources indicate the 56-year-old rapper has been selected to headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The reported decision has not yet been officially announced by the NFL or Roc Nation, making this a developing story rather than a confirmed booking. Nevertheless, the possibility of Jay-Z performing at the Super Bowl represents a significant development for an artist who has spent the past several years helping shape the event from behind the scenes.

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; A general overall view of SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jay-Z Could Make History With Super Bowl LXI Performance

Since partnering with the NFL in 2019, Roc Nation has played an influential role in selecting and producing Super Bowl halftime entertainment. The agreement has helped bring major artists to the league’s biggest stage, including Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny.

Now, according to Tuesday’s report, Jay-Z could become the next headliner, turning an influential behind-the-scenes role into a highly visible performance opportunity. Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were also reportedly considered for the 2027 show before the apparent decision to move forward with Jay-Z.

The timing would be particularly fitting given Jay-Z’s recent emphasis on celebrating his musical legacy. The rapper has been performing major concerts marking the anniversaries of his influential albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, demonstrating that he remains a significant live entertainment draw.

The report also suggests a formal announcement could come as soon as this weekend, when Jay-Z is scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium on Friday, Oct. 23. However, neither the timing of an announcement nor the reported halftime selection has been independently confirmed by the league.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Would Bring Jay-Z Full Circle

The possibility of Jay-Z headlining carries particular significance because of his unique relationship with the NFL. When the league announced its partnership with Roc Nation in 2019, the agreement included advising on major musical performances while also supporting the NFL’s community initiatives.

Jay-Z has since helped influence the presentation of one of the most-watched musical events in the world, although he has never headlined the halftime show himself. A 2027 performance would allow him to showcase his catalog on the same stage he has helped other artists occupy.

Another intriguing possibility involves special guests, although no additional performers have been reported as confirmed. Jay-Z has collaborated with numerous major artists throughout his career, and the prospect of appearances by Beyoncé or other musical stars would create enormous anticipation.

Where the Jay-Z Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Would Take Place

For NFL fans, the venue is already set. The league has confirmed that Super Bowl LXI will take place at SoFi Stadium, five years after the stadium hosted the Los Angeles Rams’ championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Detroit Lions fans also have an obvious reason to follow developments surrounding the game, with the franchise still chasing its first Super Bowl appearance. As we previously reported when the early Super Bowl LXI odds were released, Detroit entered the season viewed as a legitimate championship contender.

The halftime show announcement would add another major storyline to an event already drawing attention from across the sports world. As we previously detailed when the NFL revealed its Super Bowl LXI logo, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC.

For now, Jay-Z remains the reported choice, not an officially confirmed halftime performer. But if the NFL announces the selection, Super Bowl LXI could feature the rare spectacle of the man who helped select the entertainment becoming the entertainment himself.