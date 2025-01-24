fb
Friday, January 24, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsJayden Daniels Trolls Lions After Playoff Upset with Hilarious Message
Detroit Lions

Jayden Daniels Trolls Lions After Playoff Upset with Hilarious Message

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the playoffs, stunning the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFC Divisional Round. With the Lions' dreams of a Super Bowl dashed, the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship, setting up a showdown with division rival Philadelphia.

After the game, Daniels, who had a standout season and is a heavy favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year, shared a lighthearted moment with Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold. The two exchanged jerseys, a common post-game tradition, but Daniels added a personal touch that got some laughs.

Jayden Daniels

According to YouTuber Deestroying on his “Kickin’ It With Dee” podcast, Daniels wrote a humorous message on the bottom of the jersey he gave to Arnold. The message? A playful jab at the Lions' playoff exit.

“Cancun on 3! 1, 2, 3”

Daniels, clearly enjoying the moment, poked fun at the Lions' abrupt end to their playoff run. The message hinted that the team would soon be heading to vacation after their loss, lightheartedly suggesting that the Lions could join him for a getaway to Cancun. It’s a cheeky remark from the young quarterback, who is basking in his own success after a stellar rookie campaign.

Arnold, no stranger to competitive banter, certainly took the message in stride, adding to the friendly camaraderie that’s often seen between players after a tough game.

Daniels, meanwhile, will be focusing on a much different goal—helping the Commanders punch their ticket to Super Bowl 59, hoping to take his team to the biggest stage of them all. The only Cancun trip Daniels is thinking about will be after a potential Super Bowl victory, not before.

It’s all in good fun, but it’s safe to say that the Lions will be looking to return the favor when their paths cross again in the future.

Previous article
Former Detroit Lions Coach Lands Job With Miami Dolphins
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions