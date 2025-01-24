Jayden Daniels Trolls Lions After Playoff Upset with Hilarious Message

Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the playoffs, stunning the Detroit Lions 45-31 in the NFC Divisional Round. With the Lions' dreams of a Super Bowl dashed, the Commanders advanced to the NFC Championship, setting up a showdown with division rival Philadelphia.

After the game, Daniels, who had a standout season and is a heavy favorite to win NFL Rookie of the Year, shared a lighthearted moment with Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold. The two exchanged jerseys, a common post-game tradition, but Daniels added a personal touch that got some laughs.

According to YouTuber Deestroying on his “Kickin’ It With Dee” podcast, Daniels wrote a humorous message on the bottom of the jersey he gave to Arnold. The message? A playful jab at the Lions' playoff exit.

“Cancun on 3! 1, 2, 3”

Daniels, clearly enjoying the moment, poked fun at the Lions' abrupt end to their playoff run. The message hinted that the team would soon be heading to vacation after their loss, lightheartedly suggesting that the Lions could join him for a getaway to Cancun. It’s a cheeky remark from the young quarterback, who is basking in his own success after a stellar rookie campaign.

@Deestroying revealed what #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels wrote on #Lions DB Terrion Arnold’s jersey after post game jersey swap



“Cancun on 3! 1, 2, 3,” 😳



( @JayDanielsMVP / @HogsHaven ) pic.twitter.com/8oBvxJmXbc — Kickin It With Dee (@KickinItWithDee) January 24, 2025

Arnold, no stranger to competitive banter, certainly took the message in stride, adding to the friendly camaraderie that’s often seen between players after a tough game.

Daniels, meanwhile, will be focusing on a much different goal—helping the Commanders punch their ticket to Super Bowl 59, hoping to take his team to the biggest stage of them all. The only Cancun trip Daniels is thinking about will be after a potential Super Bowl victory, not before.

It’s all in good fun, but it’s safe to say that the Lions will be looking to return the favor when their paths cross again in the future.