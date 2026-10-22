Georgia’s Five-Star QB Commit Visits Michigan as Underwood Sits

Bryce Underwood has been benched in favor of freshman Tommy Carr for Michigan’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 24. The timing is the story for Michigan’s recruiting board, because five-star quarterback Jayden Wade spent the summer saying he wanted to see how this staff develops Underwood, and he is coming to Ann Arbor for that game.

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Wade is committed to the Georgia Bulldogs and has been since Nov. 16, 2025. He is the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2028 and a top-10 overall prospect in that class, according to 247Sports. His trip north was reported by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Zach Blostein on X.

Jayden Wade Has Been Watching Bryce Underwood

Wade and Underwood play a similar brand of quarterback, and Wade said over the summer that what Michigan did with Underwood would tell him something about his own fit in Ann Arbor.

“Plus, they have Bryce Underwood so I want to see what they’re doing with him and how they’re making him better,” Wade said over the summer. “It’s super important because we both play the same type of game so if they do well with Bryce Underwood, there is potential they could do good with me.”

The answer Wade walks into is Underwood on the bench. Head coach Kyle Whittingham said the offensive staff made the call after Underwood threw two interceptions in the first half against Penn State, and offensive coordinator Jason Beck handled the conversation with Underwood at halftime, per the Detroit News.

Wade’s Camp Points to J.J. McCarthy

Wade attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the same school J.J. McCarthy transferred to from Nazareth Academy for his senior season, where he went 8-0 and won a national title, per his 247Sports profile. That is the connection Wade’s advisor, Mike Evans, reached for when he explained the visit to Rivals.

“Michigan has a good program. The last quarterback was an IMG guy [J.J. McCarthy]. It’s worth going to go see,” Evans said.

Evans also told Rivals that Michigan’s coaching staff offered Wade when he was younger, back when Whittingham and Beck were still at Utah. The relationship is older than the commitment.

Scouting Report on Jayden Wade

Wade is 6-foot-4 and 192 pounds. Andrew Ivins, the director of scouting at 247Sports, wrote this evaluation of him on Sept. 18:

“Dynamic, dual-threat talent with a best-in-class testing profile that shines as a deep-ball passer. Tracking to exit IMG Academy as a three-year starter where he won his first 16 starts while coordinating a single-back, power attack heavy on both the pistol and under-center looks. Rather clean from a mechanical standpoint with his rapid drops. Wants to attack defenses vertically and can drive the football 50+ yards through the air. A bit streaky at times when targeting the shorter parts of the field, but will serve up tight spirals when he finds a rhythm and has proven to be efficient working off play-action. Constantly extending plays with his legs and can pick up big chunks of yardage when he exits the pocket. Must continue to get better at all little things that come with being a high-level distributor, but has an extremely high ceiling with his physical gifts.”

Why a Flip Is Still a Long Shot

Evans framed the trip as a bye-week look rather than a serious reconsideration. Georgia and IMG Academy are both off this weekend, which is the practical reason Wade has a free Saturday at all.

“Just seeing what’s going on,” Evans told Rivals. “They’re interested. Georgia has a bye week. It’s not like we can go there.”

So a flip would be a surprise. Wade has been committed to Georgia for nearly a year, Kirby Smart has not lost him, and Michigan’s quarterback pitch is harder to make this week than it was in August. Staying put is the simple move.

Still, Wade is the one getting on the plane, and the thing he said he wanted to evaluate is sitting on Michigan’s bench. It will be worth knowing what he thought of the place by Sunday.