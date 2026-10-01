Izzo Lands Four-Star Center for Michigan State’s 2027 Class

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo is cooking up something special with his recruiting for the class of 2027. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Michigan State landed four-star center Jaydn Jenkins, who is ranked 60th in the ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2027.

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ESPN lists Jenkins at 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, while 247Sports has him at 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds. He attends Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia, and 247Sports rates him the No. 8 center in the 2027 class and the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Grind Week Sealed It for Jaydn Jenkins

Michigan State got Jenkins on campus in September, and Justin Thind of 247sports.com reported that the trip did the work:

“He came to East Lansing for Grind Week from Sept. 10-13 alongside Pemberton. That Grind Week visit made a big impact on Jenkins, as it often does for Spartan recruiting targets every year. Pemberton committed within a week of leaving campus and Jenkins followed soon after.”

Jenkins had cut his list to Michigan State, the Georgetown Hoyas, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Xavier Musketeers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack. He took visits to Xavier and Pittsburgh before canceling trips to Ohio State and NC State, Thind reported.

Izzo’s 2027 Class Now Has Two Commitments

Jenkins joins point guard Antonio Pemberton, who committed on Sept. 18 after that same Grind Week visit. ESPN ranks Pemberton 27th in the Top 100 for 2027, and 247Sports grades him a five-star at No. 20 overall. Center Ethan Taylor is also headed to East Lansing, though he signed with Michigan State in November 2025 as part of the 2026 class, not 2027.

With two top-60 prospects already in the fold, the Spartans could be a major player in college basketball for the 2027-28 season. It is great to see that Izzo is still a major factor on the recruiting trail for the Spartans, and Jenkins could play a major role in Michigan State’s future.