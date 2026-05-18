J.B. Bickerstaff Defends Pistons After Painful Playoff Elimination

The magical ride is over for the Detroit Pistons.

After a season that reignited basketball excitement across the city, the Pistons watched their year come to a painful end Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-94 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

It was not just a loss.

It was a stunning collapse on the biggest stage of the season.

Cavaliers overwhelm Pistons from the opening tip

Detroit never truly recovered after Cleveland seized control early.

The Cavaliers outscored the Pistons 31-22 in the first quarter and continued piling on from there, eventually building a lead that ballooned past 30 points late in the fourth quarter. By the time Cade Cunningham headed to the bench with under six minutes remaining, many fans had already started filing toward the exits.

Cunningham finished with just 13 points, his lowest scoring output of the postseason.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 26 points and eight assists, while Evan Mobley added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Cleveland’s bench also delivered a massive boost, with Sam Merrill pouring in 23 points while knocking down five three-pointers.

Detroit simply had no answers defensively.

Pistons stars struggle in worst possible moment

The Pistons’ offense never found rhythm.

Cunningham shot just 5-for-16 from the field and missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Tobias Harris finished with only five points on 0-for-6 shooting, while Ausar Thompson added just five points of his own.

Daniss Jenkins was one of the few bright spots offensively, scoring 17 points in the starting lineup.

But collectively, Detroit struggled with efficiency, spacing, and turnovers throughout the night.

The energy that fueled so many comeback moments earlier in the postseason was nowhere to be found.

J.B. Bickerstaff refuses to call season a disappointment

Despite the ugly finish, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff strongly defended what this team accomplished.

“It’s not a disappointment at all. And not ever will I be disappointed in these guys,” Bickerstaff said afterward.

Those comments reflect the bigger picture surrounding this season.

Detroit finished with a 60-22 record, secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, won its first Central Division title in nearly two decades, and captured its first playoff series since 2008.

The Game 7 loss was devastating, but it does not erase the growth this franchise made over the past year.

“These guys, every single day gave us what they got,” Bickerstaff added. “So, it is not a disappointment. It’s a loss and it’s a tough loss, but that adjective will never be used with this group.”

Detroit Pistons now face critical offseason

Now comes the hard part.

Expectations have changed.

The Pistons are no longer viewed as a rebuilding team trying to sneak into the playoffs. They are now a contender expected to compete deep into May and June.

That reality will shape everything moving forward.

Questions surrounding roster depth, playoff execution, and late-series adjustments will dominate conversations throughout the offseason. So will the development of young stars like Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson.

Sunday night was painful.

But for the first time in years, Detroit enters the offseason believing its championship window may just be opening.