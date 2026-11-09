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LivePistonsLAL 78 · Pistons 616:35 - 3rd

J.B. Bickerstaff Updates the Jalen Duren Hamstring Timeline

Detroit Pistons graphic for the Jalen Duren hamstring injury update
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Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has not played since Oct. 23, when he strained his right hamstring in the second quarter against the Miami Heat. On Sunday, the team said it would re-evaluate him in another two weeks, which means the Jalen Duren injury will cost him at least that much more time, though the Pistons also said he has been cleared for on-court basketball activity. He has missed seven straight games.

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What J.B. Bickerstaff Said About the Jalen Duren Injury

Before the Pistons tipped off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with reporters about where the recovery stands. “It’s a slow process because it’s one of those things you don’t want to push too far,” Bickerstaff said. “We’re not going to rush him. We’re going to take our time and make sure we’re doing things right so when he comes back, he’s back for good.”

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat
Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) scores against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Duren Has Played Only Two Games for the Detroit Pistons This Season

Duren has appeared in only two games this season, which is not what Detroit had in mind for a player who signed a five-year contract worth $200 million on Oct. 1. In those two games, Duren averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

Paul Reed Keeps the Center Job Until Jalen Duren Is Back

Paul Reed has been Detroit’s starting center with Duren out, and Bickerstaff has largely gone to smaller lineups behind him rather than a second traditional five. With another two weeks before Duren is even re-evaluated, the Pistons are treating getting him right as the priority over getting him back.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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