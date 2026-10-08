Detroit Pistons fans wondering when Jalen Duren will finally make his preseason debut have received an encouraging update from head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. After missing the team’s preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns, the newly extended center is expected to see game action before the regular season begins.

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Bickerstaff made it clear Wednesday that Detroit intends to get Duren into the preseason lineup, although the organization is not interested in rushing the process. With the Pistons preparing for a season filled with championship expectations, getting their All-Star center ready for October 20 remains the priority.

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bickerstaff Confirms Pistons Have a Plan for Duren

According to Pistons reporter Hunter Patterson, who shared Bickerstaff’s comments Wednesday, the Pistons have every intention of getting Duren some preseason minutes. However, his availability will ultimately depend on how his body responds as he increases his basketball activities.

“The plan is, for sure. It’s just one of those things that we’ll always be cautious of, is how he’s feeling. … The plan is definitely for him to play in the preseason,” Bickerstaff said.

That is welcome news for Detroit, especially considering how much time Duren missed during the opening stages of training camp. Although the 22-year-old reportedly returned in excellent physical condition, the Pistons still want to make sure he is fully prepared before throwing him into competitive action.

As we previously reported when Duren returned to the Pistons’ practice facility, Bickerstaff emphasized that the team would be deliberate with its approach. That strategy remains unchanged, even with the regular season drawing closer.

When Could Jalen Duren Make His Preseason Debut?

Detroit’s next preseason opportunity comes Saturday, October 10, when the Pistons travel to face the Washington Wizards. While that contest represents a potential opportunity for Duren to make his debut, Bickerstaff has not publicly committed to a specific return date.

That distinction is important because Detroit has little reason to take unnecessary risks during an exhibition game. Duren is expected to be a major part of the team’s plans, and having him available at full strength for the regular season is far more valuable than rushing him onto the court.

The good news is that Duren appears to be making progress behind the scenes. According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Duren was recently observed participating in shooting work alongside fellow centers Paul Reed and Ugonna Onyenso, including attempts from three-point range.

That development is particularly intriguing for a player who has built his reputation around rebounding, interior scoring, and athleticism. Whether his perimeter shooting eventually becomes a legitimate part of Detroit’s offense remains to be seen, but the additional work offers another glimpse into his continued development.

Duren’s Return Comes After Massive Contract Extension

Of course, Duren’s delayed preseason debut follows one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Pistons this offseason. The young center recently agreed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million contract after prolonged negotiations that kept him away from the beginning of training camp.

The situation generated considerable speculation about his relationship with the organization, but Duren has since made it clear that he wants his future to remain in Detroit. As we previously covered following his first public comments after the agreement, the young center expressed his desire to spend his entire NBA career with the Pistons.

Now comes the challenging part, proving that Detroit made the right decision by investing so heavily in him. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season, earning All-Star and All-NBA Third Team recognition while helping the Pistons finish with an impressive 60 wins.

However, Detroit needs more than regular season dominance from its young center. After falling short of its championship aspirations in the playoffs, the organization will be counting on Duren to deliver greater consistency when the competition becomes more demanding.

Why Detroit Cannot Afford to Rush Its $200 Million Center

For Bickerstaff, managing Duren’s return is about much more than getting another starter into the lineup. The Pistons have made significant changes to their roster, and Duren must develop chemistry with new teammates while continuing to grow alongside Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

His presence will be especially important defensively, where Detroit needs reliable rim protection and rebounding following the departure of Isaiah Stewart. Duren has the physical tools to become a more complete defender, but translating that potential into consistent production will be essential.

There is also a basketball conditioning component that cannot be ignored. Even an athlete who reports in excellent shape needs time to adjust to the speed, physicality, and demands of NBA competition.

That is why Bickerstaff’s approach makes sense for a team with bigger goals than winning preseason games. Detroit needs Duren healthy, comfortable, and fully integrated into the rotation when the games begin to count.

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first quarter in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

All Eyes on October 20

The Pistons are scheduled to open their regular season against the Boston Celtics on October 20, and that remains the date that matters most. Bickerstaff’s latest comments suggest the organization expects Duren to get some game action before then, but Detroit is keeping flexibility in its plans.

For Pistons fans, the update is another encouraging sign that the uncertainty surrounding Duren is beginning to fade. His contract is signed, he is back with the team, and the next step is getting him onto the court.

The Pistons have invested $200 million in Duren because they believe he can help lead them into championship contention. Now, Bickerstaff is making sure the young center has every opportunity to begin that next chapter the right way.