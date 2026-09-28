JB Bickerstaff Loves What John Collins Brings to Detroit

Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff made a lot of comments at Pistons media day on Monday. One of the key additions to Detroit’s basketball roster for the next three years is John Collins. He is 29 years old. Collins played last season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

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He signed a three-year $51 million deal with Detroit in the offseason, with only the first year fully guaranteed. A season ago with the Clippers, he played in 69 games. Collins averaged 13.6 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.0 assists per game, 0.7 blocks per game, and 0.9 steals per game. He is no doubt going to be in the Pistons starting lineup this season.

Detroit Pistons Head Coach JB Bickerstaff Loves the Addition of John Collins

Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff commented about the addition of Collins during Pistons media day. Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press was covering the press conference. Bickerstaff said this about the addition of Collins:

“He has legit size at that position. Above-average athletic ability at that position. Obviously the ability to shoot it. He can play the 5, he can set screens and roll, he can pick and pop. He brings a ton of versatility.”

What John Collins Gives the Pistons Frontcourt

Collins is going to be a valuable frontcourt defender for the Pistons. He is also going to provide shooting for Detroit’s offense other than Cade Cunningham. Collins shot 40.6% from three-point land and 55.2% from the field last season. He also shot 76.6% from the free-throw line. Collins is a perfect fit for this Detroit basketball team. If they are going to win 60 games again this season or get close to it, he needs to play a big role for them.